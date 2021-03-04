PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $418.46 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) will post $418.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for PTC’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $433.00 million and the lowest is $395.00 million. PTC posted sales of $359.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that PTC will report full year sales of $1.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PTC.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $429.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.18 million. PTC had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PTC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of PTC from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of PTC from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PTC from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PTC from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $132.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $136.41 and its 200 day moving average is $107.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. PTC has a 1 year low of $43.90 and a 1 year high of $147.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33.

In related news, EVP Michael Ditullio sold 5,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total value of $709,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,133,881.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $29,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,870.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,756 shares of company stock valued at $4,394,171. Company insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in PTC by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in PTC by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in PTC by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in PTC by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

