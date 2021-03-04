PTON Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $877.00 (PTON)

PTON (CURRENCY:PTON) traded 93% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. PTON has a total market cap of $456,969.22 and approximately $877.00 worth of PTON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PTON has traded 102.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PTON coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PTON alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00057116 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $369.86 or 0.00771847 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00009230 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00027080 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00032536 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.19 or 0.00060913 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00044384 BTC.

About PTON

PTON is a coin. PTON’s total supply is 23,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,950,794,349 coins. The Reddit community for PTON is /r/ForestingHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PTON’s official Twitter account is @foresting_io . PTON’s official message board is blog.naver.com/forestingnetwork . PTON’s official website is foresting.io

According to CryptoCompare, “‘FORESTING' or 'FORESTING Platform' is a blockchain-based social media platform that deviates from the distribution system of traditional social media platforms. It provides a fair value distribution system for users who are the true owners of the platform. Users deliver contents through blockchain technologies and contribute to the platform in a variety of forms. “

PTON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PTON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PTON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PTON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PTON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PTON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.