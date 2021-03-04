Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,182 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC owned about 0.06% of Public Storage worth $23,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 35.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,381,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $968,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,458 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Public Storage by 177.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 854,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,362,000 after purchasing an additional 547,018 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Public Storage by 16.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,645,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $589,156,000 after purchasing an additional 380,030 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Public Storage by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,234,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,979,990,000 after purchasing an additional 269,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Public Storage by 25.9% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 768,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,231,000 after purchasing an additional 158,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage stock traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $233.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,086. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $155.37 and a twelve month high of $246.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $230.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.50.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.27). Public Storage had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 43.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 74.42%.

PSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist upgraded Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $233.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $221.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.44.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

