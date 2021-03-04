pulltherug.finance Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $36,468.00 (RUGZ)

pulltherug.finance (CURRENCY:RUGZ) traded 42.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. pulltherug.finance has a market cap of $154,643.43 and $36,468.00 worth of pulltherug.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One pulltherug.finance token can now be bought for about $16.39 or 0.00034076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, pulltherug.finance has traded 57.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $227.40 or 0.00472884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.83 or 0.00072424 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.39 or 0.00077753 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.28 or 0.00083755 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $234.06 or 0.00486717 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00052094 BTC.

About pulltherug.finance

pulltherug.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,437 tokens. The official website for pulltherug.finance is pulltherug.finance

Buying and Selling pulltherug.finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pulltherug.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pulltherug.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy pulltherug.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

