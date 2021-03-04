Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Trading Down 17.1%

Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM)’s share price traded down 17.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.27 and last traded at $1.31. 5,931,925 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 85% from the average session volume of 3,203,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pulmatrix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 30th.

The firm has a market cap of $47.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.30.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Pulmatrix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pulmatrix by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pulmatrix by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 125,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 20,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pulmatrix by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

About Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM)

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. Its proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for serious lung diseases, including Pulmazole, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis; and PUR1800, a narrow spectrum kinase inhibitor for patients with obstructive lung diseases, such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

