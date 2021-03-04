Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Trading Down 17.1%

Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM)’s share price traded down 17.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.27 and last traded at $1.31. 5,931,925 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 85% from the average session volume of 3,203,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.58.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pulmatrix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 30th.
The firm has a market cap of $47.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.30.
About Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM)
Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. Its proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for serious lung diseases, including Pulmazole, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis; and PUR1800, a narrow spectrum kinase inhibitor for patients with obstructive lung diseases, such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).
