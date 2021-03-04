Pundi X (NPXS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $77.77 Million

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. One Pundi X token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pundi X has a total market cap of $478.09 million and $77.77 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pundi X has traded 17.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pundi X alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00059365 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.77 or 0.00797092 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00008615 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00027476 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00033090 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.86 or 0.00062475 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00045898 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Pundi X Profile

NPXS is a token. Its genesis date was March 8th, 2018. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,498,693,019 tokens and its circulating supply is 235,514,908,115 tokens. Pundi X’s official message board is medium.com/pundix . Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pundi X is pundix.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (NPXS) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pundi X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pundi X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pundi X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.