Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) Short Interest Update

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decline of 40.6% from the January 28th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 238,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS PEMIF traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,922. Pure Energy Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $2.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.53.
About Pure Energy Minerals
