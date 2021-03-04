Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) Short Interest Update

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decline of 40.6% from the January 28th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 238,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS PEMIF traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,922. Pure Energy Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $2.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.53.

About Pure Energy Minerals

Pure Energy Minerals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its primary project is the Clayton Valley lithium brine project that includes 1,085 lithium placer claims covering an area of approximately 10,600 hectares located in Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada.

