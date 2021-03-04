Purple Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:PPBT) Short Interest Update

Purple Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:PPBT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 353,100 shares, an increase of 90.1% from the January 28th total of 185,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 839,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

PPBT has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Purple Biotech in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Purple Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPBT traded down $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $4.08. 4,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,168,004. Purple Biotech has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $14.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.94. The company has a market capitalization of $64.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.33.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Washington Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Purple Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Purple Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Purple Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at $491,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Purple Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at $1,319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

About Purple Biotech

Purple Biotech Ltd., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through two segments, Oncology, and Pain and Hypertension. The company's marketed products include Consensi, a fixed-dose combination of celecoxib and amlodipine besylate for the simultaneous treatment of osteoarthritis pain and hypertension in the United States, as well as in China and South Korea.

