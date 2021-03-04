Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Short Interest Update

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a drop of 39.0% from the January 28th total of 42,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 365,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

PPT stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.79. 638,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,173. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.61. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $5.26.

Get Putnam Premier Income Trust alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Putnam Premier Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Company Profile

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.