PWR Coin Price Down 1% Over Last Week (PWR)

PWR Coin (CURRENCY:PWR) traded down 90.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. PWR Coin has a market capitalization of $466,727.32 and $903.00 worth of PWR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PWR Coin has traded down 1% against the dollar. One PWR Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,068.66 or 0.99665082 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00039165 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00010996 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $463.79 or 0.00961624 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $208.58 or 0.00432464 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.10 or 0.00296697 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 69.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004529 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.82 or 0.00086719 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006057 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002189 BTC.

About PWR Coin

PWR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NIST5

hashing algorithm. PWR Coin’s total supply is 9,955,369,730 coins and its circulating supply is 9,664,500,811 coins. The official website for PWR Coin is pwr-coin.com. PWR Coin’s official Twitter account is @pwr_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PWR Coin is /r/PWRcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “POW Block reward reduction:Blocks 0 to 10: Airdrop PWRBlocks 10 to 100 = 0 PWRBlocks 101 to 43100 = 350 PWRBlocks 43101 to 86400 = 230 PWR POS Block reward reduction:Blocks: 86000-86400: 5 PWR (Warm-Up)Blocks: 86400-100800: 10 PWR (1 Stage)Blocks: 100800-115200: 25 PWR (2 Stage)Blocks: 115200-129600: 50 PWR (3 Stage)Blocks: 129600-144000: 100 PWR (Full Power)Blocks: 144000-158400: 20 PWR (5 Stage)Blocks: 158400-172800: 15 PWR (6 Stage)Blocks: 172800 > 5% Fixed Yearly “

PWR Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PWR Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PWR Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PWR Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

