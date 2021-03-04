PZ Cussons (LON:PZC) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

PZ Cussons (LON:PZC)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.73% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PZ Cussons in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Get PZ Cussons alerts:

LON PZC traded up GBX 7.50 ($0.10) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 257 ($3.36). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of £1.10 billion and a PE ratio of 285.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 247.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 232.99. PZ Cussons has a fifty-two week low of GBX 149 ($1.95) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 290.70 ($3.80).

In other news, insider Jeremy Townsend bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 248 ($3.24) per share, with a total value of £24,800 ($32,401.36).

PZ Cussons Company Profile

PZ Cussons Plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells personal care, home care, food and nutrition, and electrical products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers personal and beauty care products, including bar soaps, hand washes, gels, wipes, creams, shower gels, body mist, deodorants, bath infusions, skincare, haircare, and a range of foamburst products under the St.Tropez, Sanctuary Spa, Fudge Professional, Charles Worthington, Fudge Urban, Venus for You, Carex, Imperial Leather, Cussons Baby, Original Source, Premier Cool, Cussons Kids, Bayley's of Bond Street, and Robb brands.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for PZ Cussons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PZ Cussons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.