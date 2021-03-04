Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (QDAO) Trading 47.4% Higher Over Last Week

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.13 or 0.00016756 BTC on exchanges. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a market capitalization of $1.31 million and approximately $24,641.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded 47.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.58 or 0.00473204 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.35 or 0.00072856 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000995 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.93 or 0.00078186 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00084026 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $235.37 or 0.00485137 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00052901 BTC.

About Q DAO Governance token v1.0

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 161,528 coins. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official message board is medium.com/platinum-fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

