Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Issued By William Blair

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) – Research analysts at William Blair upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, March 2nd. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.20). William Blair also issued estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.59) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Agile Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

NASDAQ AGRX opened at $2.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.72 million, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.32. Agile Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 10.18 and a current ratio of 10.18.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,722 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 7,517 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 254.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 169,247 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 121,537 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 244.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,491 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 32,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,722,000. Institutional investors own 44.44% of the company’s stock.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-ER, a regimen that allows a woman to extend the length of her cycle; AG200-SP, which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter periods; AG200-ER (SmP), a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her cycle, as well as experience shorter and lighter periods; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

