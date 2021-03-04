Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Issued By Wedbush

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) – Investment analysts at Wedbush cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note issued on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.60) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($2.15). Wedbush also issued estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($2.57) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($2.23) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.95) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($9.35) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.81) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.99 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BHVN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.82.

Shares of BHVN stock opened at $79.25 on Thursday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $100.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.37.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($3.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.89) by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.85) earnings per share. Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 350900.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $43,510,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after buying an additional 4,627 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 80,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,913,000 after buying an additional 14,989 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC increased its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 200,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,178,000 after buying an additional 63,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John W. Childs acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.14 per share, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,532,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,629,310.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; Vazegepant that has completed Phase 2/3 trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

