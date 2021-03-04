Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Cardlytics, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) – William Blair issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Cardlytics in a research note issued on Monday, March 1st. William Blair analyst C. Shutler expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Cardlytics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 23.91% and a negative return on equity of 31.98%. The firm had revenue of $67.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist raised their price objective on Cardlytics from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cardlytics from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cardlytics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.17.

Shares of CDLX stock opened at $125.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.45. Cardlytics has a 12 month low of $27.33 and a 12 month high of $161.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.41 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

In other Cardlytics news, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 10,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total transaction of $1,372,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kirk Somers sold 21,625 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.42, for a total transaction of $2,841,957.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,886 shares of company stock valued at $9,272,599. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cardlytics by 6.6% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Cardlytics by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 75,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,738,000 after buying an additional 5,357 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,560,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Cardlytics by 93.9% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 562,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,725,000 after buying an additional 272,611 shares during the period. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels, which include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

