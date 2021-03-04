Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (TSE:PIF) Issued By Clarus Securities

Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (TSE:PIF) – Clarus Securities dropped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Polaris Infrastructure in a report released on Tuesday, March 2nd. Clarus Securities analyst S. Kammermayer now forecasts that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.14. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for Polaris Infrastructure’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on Polaris Infrastructure from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

PIF stock opened at C$20.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$21.55 and its 200-day moving average is C$16.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$369.28 million and a PE ratio of 16.59. Polaris Infrastructure has a twelve month low of C$8.59 and a twelve month high of C$24.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Polaris Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.22%.

Polaris Infrastructure Company Profile

Polaris Infrastructure Inc, a renewable energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and operates geothermal and hydroelectric energy projects in Latin America. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the San Jacinto project, a 72 megawatt (MW) net capacity geothermal facility located in northwest Nicaragua.

