Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Issued By Piper Sandler

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler analyst T. Van. Buren now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($2.00) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.80). Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($2.00) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($2.00) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($2.15) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($8.15) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($2.00) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.95) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.95) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.70) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($7.60) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($6.65) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.75) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.75 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SRPT. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $143.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $213.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $217.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.27.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $87.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 5.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.42. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $77.01 and a 1 year high of $181.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 2.01.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($0.41). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.62% and a negative net margin of 121.30%. The company had revenue of $145.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.16) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 270.9% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $183,975.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

