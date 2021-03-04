Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Allakos Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) – Stock analysts at William Blair raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Allakos in a report issued on Monday, March 1st. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.88) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.93). William Blair also issued estimates for Allakos’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.17) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($8.42) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($5.19) EPS.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ALLK. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Allakos in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Allakos in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Allakos in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Allakos has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.67.

Shares of ALLK opened at $111.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.65 and a beta of 1.02. Allakos has a twelve month low of $41.60 and a twelve month high of $157.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Allakos by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Allakos by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Allakos by 0.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Allakos by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Allakos by 6.3% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Allakos news, CFO Adam Tomasi sold 3,189 shares of Allakos stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total value of $362,142.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Walker sold 103,415 shares of Allakos stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.29, for a total transaction of $14,611,505.35. Insiders have sold 126,604 shares of company stock valued at $17,320,048 over the last quarter. Insiders own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is developing antolimab (AK002) for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, chronic urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

