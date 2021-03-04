Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) Issued By Truist Securiti

Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Athenex in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 1st. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Athenex’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.
Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.09). Athenex had a negative net margin of 75.45% and a negative return on equity of 66.12%.
ATNX stock opened at $4.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $449.43 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.22. Athenex has a fifty-two week low of $4.66 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Athenex by 17.3% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 13,532,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,323,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in Athenex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,915,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Athenex by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,120,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,690,000 after buying an additional 915,103 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Athenex by 345.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 873,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,571,000 after buying an additional 677,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in Athenex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,703,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.
About Athenex
Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.
