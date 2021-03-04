Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for HealthStream, Inc. Issued By Barrington Research (NASDAQ:HSTM)

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of HealthStream in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Barrington Research also issued estimates for HealthStream’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Get HealthStream alerts:

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). HealthStream had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $61.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. HealthStream’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

HSTM has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

HSTM stock opened at $22.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $723.73 million, a P/E ratio of 44.19, a P/E/G ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.33. HealthStream has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $26.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.26 and a 200-day moving average of $21.43.

In other HealthStream news, Director Jeffrey L. Mclaren sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $94,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,247. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSTM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of HealthStream by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,193,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,587,000 after buying an additional 168,226 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in HealthStream by 467.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 671,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,674,000 after purchasing an additional 553,493 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in HealthStream by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 555,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,128,000 after purchasing an additional 235,857 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in HealthStream by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 468,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 91.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 428,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,604,000 after purchasing an additional 204,539 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, competency assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.