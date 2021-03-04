Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Reduced by Analyst

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note issued on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now expects that the technology infrastructure company will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.08. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Akamai Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.16.

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $93.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.25. Akamai Technologies has a 12 month low of $75.18 and a 12 month high of $124.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $196,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,885 shares in the company, valued at $397,241.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 259.7% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 277 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 577.8% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 305 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

