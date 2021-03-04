Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Reduced by Piper Sandler

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.29) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.72). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.35) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $17.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $28.14 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $43.67 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $51.60 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $62.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $68.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $77.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Arcturus Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.36.

Shares of ARCT opened at $50.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 3.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.23 and its 200 day moving average is $62.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a current ratio of 11.21. Arcturus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $129.71.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.37). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 506.70% and a negative return on equity of 52.32%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARCT. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $235,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 733.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 31,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total transaction of $464,000.00. Also, Director Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. sold 442,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.54, for a total value of $46,675,592.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,557,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,944,407.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. The company engages in the discovery and development of RNA medicines, including the production of RNA drug substance and nanoparticle-formulated drug product; and development of infectious disease vaccines using its Self-Transcribing and Replicating RNA (STARR) technology.

