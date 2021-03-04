Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) Decreased by Analyst

Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) – Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Athenex in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now expects that the company will earn ($0.51) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.49). Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Athenex’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.21) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.40) EPS.

Get Athenex alerts:

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.09). Athenex had a negative return on equity of 66.12% and a negative net margin of 75.45%.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ATNX. Truist downgraded shares of Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Athenex from $9.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Athenex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Laidlaw cut their target price on shares of Athenex from $38.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Athenex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ATNX opened at $4.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.22. The company has a market cap of $449.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Athenex has a 12-month low of $4.66 and a 12-month high of $15.24.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Athenex by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Athenex by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Athenex by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Athenex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Old Well Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Athenex in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. 57.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

Featured Article: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Athenex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athenex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.