Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO) Reduced by Truist Securiti

Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aziyo Biologics in a research note issued on Monday, March 1st. Truist Securiti analyst K. Krum now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.58) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.46). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Aziyo Biologics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.04) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.36) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aziyo Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZYO opened at $14.97 on Thursday. Aziyo Biologics has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $18.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.59.

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.07).

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Aziyo Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,564,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aziyo Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,508,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aziyo Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,900,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aziyo Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,374,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aziyo Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $418,000.

Aziyo Biologics Company Profile

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo, a biological envelope that remodels into vascularized tissue for the long-term pocket protection of certain cardiac and neurostimulator implantable electronic devices; and ProxiCor, Tyke, and VasCure, which are a portfolio of extracellular matrices that retain the natural composition of collagen, growth factors, and proteins for use in vascular and cardiac repair, and pericardial closure.

