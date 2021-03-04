Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Aziyo Biologics, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:AZYO)

Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO) – Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Aziyo Biologics in a research note issued on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now expects that the company will earn ($0.57) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.42). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Aziyo Biologics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.95) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.29) EPS.

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.07).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aziyo Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.20.

Shares of Aziyo Biologics stock opened at $14.97 on Thursday. Aziyo Biologics has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $18.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZYO. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Aziyo Biologics in the fourth quarter worth about $5,564,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aziyo Biologics during the fourth quarter worth about $3,508,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aziyo Biologics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,900,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aziyo Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,374,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aziyo Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $418,000.

About Aziyo Biologics

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo, a biological envelope that remodels into vascularized tissue for the long-term pocket protection of certain cardiac and neurostimulator implantable electronic devices; and ProxiCor, Tyke, and VasCure, which are a portfolio of extracellular matrices that retain the natural composition of collagen, growth factors, and proteins for use in vascular and cardiac repair, and pericardial closure.

