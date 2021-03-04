Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Boosted by Analyst

CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CorMedix in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.24). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for CorMedix’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.96) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on CorMedix in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered CorMedix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CorMedix in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CorMedix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.71.

CRMD opened at $6.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $219.78 million, a PE ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 2.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.89 and its 200-day moving average is $6.80. CorMedix has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $18.80.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in CorMedix by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in CorMedix by 16.9% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in CorMedix by 294.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in CorMedix by 33.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of CorMedix by 609.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

CorMedix Company Profile

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as hemodialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

