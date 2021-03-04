Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for FS KKR Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the company will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.64. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FS KKR Capital’s FY2021 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.38.

FSK stock opened at $20.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. FS KKR Capital has a one year low of $7.60 and a one year high of $22.56.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.08). FS KKR Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 86.86%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bickling Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $751,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.43% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

