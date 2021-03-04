Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Lifted by William Blair

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) – Equities research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for ICF International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 1st. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.89. William Blair also issued estimates for ICF International’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ICFI. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of ICF International from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of ICF International from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICFI opened at $87.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.58. ICF International has a 12-month low of $47.75 and a 12-month high of $90.42.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.22. ICF International had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.77%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.49%.

In other news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 7,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total transaction of $682,496.59. Insiders own 4.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ICF International by 152.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ICF International by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ICF International in the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in ICF International by 526.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the period. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

