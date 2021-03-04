Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. Increased by Wedbush (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.48) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.52). Wedbush also issued estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.24) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.39) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.23) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($7.57) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($9.64) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.95) EPS.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.08).

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TPTX. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $122.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $130.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.88.

TPTX stock opened at $111.68 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.82 and a beta of 1.23. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $31.30 and a 52-week high of $141.30.

In other news, CEO Athena Countouriotis sold 25,666 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.68, for a total transaction of $3,559,360.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,195 shares in the company, valued at $9,457,282.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Yi Larson sold 15,702 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.62, for a total transaction of $1,941,081.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,785 shares of company stock valued at $12,674,834 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPTX. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 5.7% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $2,360,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,967,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 8.2% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 61,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,649 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,001,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

