Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Zai Lab in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.86) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.81). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zai Lab’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.19) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.98) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ZLAB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $101.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $107.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.80.

Shares of ZLAB opened at $140.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.97. Zai Lab has a 1 year low of $43.06 and a 1 year high of $193.54.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,850,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,079,000 after acquiring an additional 247,713 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,584,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,093,000 after acquiring an additional 227,984 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,046,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,927,000 after acquiring an additional 22,963 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,489,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,570,000 after acquiring an additional 165,935 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Zai Lab by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,057,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,931,000 after purchasing an additional 173,296 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers Niraparib, an oral small molecule poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of multiple solid tumors, including ovarian and other types of lung cancer; and Optune, a cancer therapy for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

