Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Chart Industries, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Chart Industries in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.81. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chart Industries’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.69 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.50. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 5.03%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $128.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $100.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $100.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLS opened at $151.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.69 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.89 and its 200-day moving average is $102.90. Chart Industries has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $158.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,841,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 5.5% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $386,000.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.

