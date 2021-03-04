Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Issued By William Blair

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Royal Caribbean Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 1st. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($3.87) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($4.01). William Blair also issued estimates for Royal Caribbean Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($2.82) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($2.40) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($13.25) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Macquarie raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.73.

NYSE:RCL opened at $94.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 2.86. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1-year low of $19.25 and a 1-year high of $99.24.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($5.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.20) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.86 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 98.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

