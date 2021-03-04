Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper in a report issued on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now anticipates that the company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.39. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s FY2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Keurig Dr Pepper’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

KDP stock opened at $30.62 on Thursday. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1 year low of $18.98 and a 1 year high of $33.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.49. The firm has a market cap of $43.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.28, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KDP. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 7,461.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert S. Singer bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.30 per share, with a total value of $75,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,242,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.18%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

