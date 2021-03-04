Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for TEGNA Inc. Issued By Barrington Research (NYSE:TGNA)

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for TEGNA in a report released on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the company will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.39. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for TEGNA’s FY2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Huber Research downgraded shares of TEGNA from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

NYSE:TGNA opened at $18.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.06. TEGNA has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $19.27.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16. The company had revenue of $938.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.10 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TGNA. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in TEGNA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in TEGNA by 5,995.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in TEGNA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in TEGNA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

