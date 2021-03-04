Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) Raised by Analyst

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Cimarex Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $1.43 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.21. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cimarex Energy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.88 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.56 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $51.00) on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their price target on Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cimarex Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

NYSE:XEC opened at $62.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.68. Cimarex Energy has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $63.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.02, a P/E/G ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. The business had revenue of $434.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is presently 19.73%.

In other Cimarex Energy news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $316,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Hentschel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $380,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XEC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 55.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,810 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,907,000 after buying an additional 35,389 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 79,738 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 5,941 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Cimarex Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,374,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 210.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 20,876 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 229,330 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,580,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

