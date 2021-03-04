Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Venator Materials PLC Increased by Analyst (NYSE:VNTR)

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Venator Materials in a report released on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.01). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Venator Materials’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Venator Materials from $2.35 to $2.12 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Venator Materials from $2.00 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Venator Materials from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Venator Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $1.75 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.29.

Shares of VNTR stock opened at $4.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Venator Materials has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $5.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $440.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.96.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Venator Materials had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 11.84%.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Huntsman sold 42,429,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total value of $91,224,085.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Venator Materials by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 180,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 59,327 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Venator Materials by 15.0% in the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 996,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 130,032 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 21,918 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Venator Materials by 4.8% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 210,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 9,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Venator Materials by 36.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 66,391 shares during the last quarter. 31.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Venator Materials

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

