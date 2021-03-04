Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Viper Energy Partners LP Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.18). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $76.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.51 million. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 60.82% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $15.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Truist raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $15.58 on Thursday. Viper Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $4.98 and a 12-month high of $18.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 2.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 307.69%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $9,123,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $7,631,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth $7,493,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 22.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,833,062 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,305,000 after buying an additional 512,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $2,640,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.57% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2019, it had mineral interests in 24,304 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 88,946 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

