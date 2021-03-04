Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Reduced by Capital One Financial (NYSE:WRE)

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a report issued on Tuesday, March 2nd. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.37. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.47). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 123.40% and a return on equity of 3.10%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

Shares of NYSE:WRE opened at $23.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.68. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.76. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $16.95 and a 12 month high of $29.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WRE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,774,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,580,000 after purchasing an additional 820,519 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,051,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,005,000 after buying an additional 136,891 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,193,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,452,000 after buying an additional 49,198 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,864,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,324,000 after acquiring an additional 374,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

