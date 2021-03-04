Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Issued By William Blair

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) – Equities research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Nordstrom in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 3rd. William Blair analyst D. Carden now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.17. William Blair also issued estimates for Nordstrom’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 77.24% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on JWN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $24.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wedbush raised their target price on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Nordstrom from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordstrom currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.38.

NYSE:JWN opened at $36.27 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98. Nordstrom has a 1-year low of $11.72 and a 1-year high of $42.22.

In other news, insider Christine Deputy sold 15,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $576,005.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at $2,062,993.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Ken Worzel sold 9,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $312,313.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,979,275.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nordstrom in the fourth quarter worth about $41,382,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 256,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,014,000 after purchasing an additional 31,236 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $839,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 322,343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,060,000 after buying an additional 7,602 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Nordstrom by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 10,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

