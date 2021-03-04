Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Issued By Truist Securiti

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Diodes in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $1.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.16.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Diodes from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Diodes from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diodes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.29.

DIOD stock opened at $76.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.06 and a beta of 1.16. Diodes has a 12 month low of $31.51 and a 12 month high of $84.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.36 and its 200 day moving average is $65.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Diodes had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.95%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Diodes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Diodes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,911,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Diodes by 207.2% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 7,638 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Diodes by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,165,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Diodes by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Julie Holland sold 26,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total value of $2,033,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,278,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 4,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.87, for a total transaction of $331,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 446,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,975,765.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 239,412 shares of company stock valued at $18,027,326 over the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

