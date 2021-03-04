Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Kohl’s Co. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:KSS)

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kohl’s in a report issued on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.17. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kohl’s’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.08 EPS.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on KSS. Cleveland Research raised Kohl’s from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Kohl’s from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kohl’s from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Kohl’s from $21.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Kohl’s from $56.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kohl’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.12.

KSS opened at $57.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.93 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Kohl’s has a 12-month low of $10.89 and a 12-month high of $58.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KSS. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the third quarter worth $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 325.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 52.3% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

