Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Upland Software, Inc. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Upland Software in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.20. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock.

UPLD has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Upland Software from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Upland Software from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Upland Software from $29.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Upland Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.89.

Upland Software stock opened at $48.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.56, a PEG ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.62. Upland Software has a 52 week low of $20.75 and a 52 week high of $52.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.45. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 15.94% and a negative net margin of 23.40%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UPLD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Upland Software by 79.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Upland Software by 6.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 170,293 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after purchasing an additional 9,995 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Upland Software by 620.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,035 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Upland Software in the third quarter valued at about $721,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Upland Software by 11.5% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,570 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,514,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,745,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.93, for a total value of $333,672.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 251,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,822,793.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 296,546 shares of company stock valued at $14,730,725 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, digital marketing, ecommerce, customer service and support, project management, business operations, human resources and legal departments, and sales and marketing.

