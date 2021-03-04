QASH (QASH) Price Reaches $0.0667

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. One QASH token can currently be bought for $0.0667 or 0.00000138 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. QASH has a total market cap of $23.34 million and $342,734.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, QASH has traded up 3.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00057834 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $375.09 or 0.00777871 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00008736 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00026781 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00032252 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00061839 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00044650 BTC.

QASH Profile

QASH is a token. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. QASH’s official message board is blog.liquid.com . The official website for QASH is www.liquid.com . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling QASH

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

