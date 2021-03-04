QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQF) Shares Up 5.7%

Shares of QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQF) traded up 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.43 and last traded at $4.43. 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.19.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on QNTQF shares. UBS Group raised QinetiQ Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Friday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get QinetiQ Group alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.90.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defence, security, and aerospace markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. Its product includes advanced materials and manufacturing products, such as aircraft impact protection materials and stealth wind turbines; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing products comprises satellite based tracking systems; and cyber and electromagnetic technologies consist of electromagnetic disruption detection, as well as SyBard Diode, a secure cross-domain data flow.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for QinetiQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QinetiQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.