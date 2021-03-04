QS Investors LLC Acquires 65,101 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 33.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 258,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,101 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $18,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EFAV. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000.

EFAV traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,543,647 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.05. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51.

