QS Investors LLC Buys 19,379 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

QS Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 19,379 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $25,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 5.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 228,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,481,000 after buying an additional 12,017 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $524,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,833,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $154,822,000 after buying an additional 32,797 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 209.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 725,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,271,000 after buying an additional 490,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVX. Truist upped their price target on Chevron in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Tudor Pickering cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.62.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock traded up $3.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $106.87. 638,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,657,207. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.87 billion, a PE ratio of -16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $105.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.13 and a 200-day moving average of $84.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

