QS Investors LLC Buys 197,343 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 35.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 753,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 197,343 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of QS Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. QS Investors LLC owned about 0.71% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $118,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TLT. TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,229,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 50,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,034,000 after purchasing an additional 20,671 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 912,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,976,000 after purchasing an additional 19,151 shares during the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 77,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,721,000 after purchasing an additional 6,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ TLT traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $139.67. 586,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,679,231. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $148.30 and a 200-day moving average of $155.46. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $136.61 and a 52 week high of $179.70.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

