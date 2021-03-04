QS Investors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

QS Investors LLC lowered its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 382,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,766 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $31,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% during the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 149,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,405,000 after acquiring an additional 5,356 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.1% during the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 7,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% during the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,167,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,755,000 after acquiring an additional 17,997 shares during the last quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% during the third quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 40,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 6,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

MRK traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.99. 407,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,885,918. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $87.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.28 and a 200 day moving average of $80.63. The firm has a market cap of $184.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.10%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.36.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

Featured Article: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.