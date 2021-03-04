QS Investors LLC Has $18.86 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

QS Investors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,080 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $18,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 20,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period.

USMV traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $65.88. 5,325,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.93. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

