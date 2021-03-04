QS Investors LLC Has $21.61 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,655 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $21,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 198.2% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 240.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 37,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.88, for a total transaction of $6,452,031.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,732 shares in the company, valued at $9,063,576.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Haren Julie Van sold 23,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total transaction of $4,028,202.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,781 shares in the company, valued at $4,036,349.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.71.

TXN traded down $3.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $166.68. The company had a trading volume of 226,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,764,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $93.09 and a 12 month high of $181.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $173.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.08. The company has a market cap of $153.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

